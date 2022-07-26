Farm Aid 2022, with John Mellencamp and more, taking place in North Carolina this fall

Courtesy of Farm Aid

Details have been unveiled about the 2022 Farm Aid festival, which will take place on Saturday, September 24 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

As usual, the event will be headlined by Farm Aid board members John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Dave Matthews, who’ll be playing with his longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds.

Co-founding Farm Aid board member Neil Young, who missed the 2021 concert because of COVID-19-related concerns, is also skipping this year’s festival.

“I don’t think it is safe in the pandemic,” he wrote in a post on his official website. “I miss it very much.”

Other performers confirmed for the 2022 Farm Aid event include Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Margo Price.

Farm Aid 2022 will take place at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. This year’s festival will showcase how farmers are working to alleviate climate change.

“Farmers in North Carolina, across the Southeast, and all over the country are growing solutions to our toughest challenges, including climate change,” says Farm Aid President Willie Nelson. “We’re bringing Farm Aid here to highlight their hard work and celebrate the ways we can all join farmers to help.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. ET via LiveNation.com, while a limited amount of pre-sale tickets will be available starting this Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. at FarmAid.org/Festival. In addition, a Live Nation pre-sale will begin Thursday, July 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

Farm Aid 2022 will be viewable at FarmAid.org and Farm Aid’s YouTube channel as well as live on the Circle network and on its social media sites.

