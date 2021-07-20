Farm Aid To Return Live In September With Willie Nelson & More

Farm Aid is planting itself back in Hartford, Connecticut in September with a long list of performers. The lineup includes Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson, plus John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price (just to name a few). Last year’s Farm Aid festival was held virtually because of the pandemic. This year, everyone will be back together in person. Nelson said there’s no doubt “The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other.” Tickets for Farm Aid go on sale Friday (7/23).