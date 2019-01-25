“Fast and Furious 9” Will Begin Shooting in February

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have revealed that shooting for the next Fast and Furious begins next month. The announcement was made on Diesel’s Instagram account with Michelle’s help, but they didn’t tell the exact date when filming would start. There’s no info on the storyline, but it has been teased that the team will somehow end up in space or possibly Africa. There’s also no word on whether or The Rock and Jason Statham will be apart of the ninth installment of the franchise. Those two are now filming the spinoff movie, Hobbs and Shaw. How would you feel if the Fast and Furious team ended up in space? Are there starting to be too many Fast and Furious movies? Which has been your favorite so far?