Fast & Furious 11 Will be the Final Film in the Saga

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Fast & Furious director, Justin Lin will return for the 10th and 11th installment of the franchise. Lin who has directed all of the Fast & Furious films returned for F9, however, the release of the film was pushed back to May 28, 2021, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Confirmation of Lin’s involvement with F9 and F10 came from Fast & Furious lead Vin Diesel back in 2018 mentioning that Fast 10 would be broken into parts one and two. Diesel didn’t rule out spin-offs that may come as a result of the Fast & Furious coming to an end stating, “it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.” What has been your favorite Fast & Furious movie so far?