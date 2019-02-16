Fatal crash in Broward leaves 2 dead, including police officer

Early Saturday, a fatal car accident left a Miccosukee Police officer and another driver dead in West Broward.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene southbound along Interstate 75, right before exit 27, around 4:55 a.m.

According to police, the officer was driving home from work in his personal vehicle when he collided with a driver in a black Chevy.

The officer was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other driver, who has not been identified at this time, died on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As of Saturday morning, Southbound I-75 west of U.S. 27 is closed while crews work to clear the scene.

