Fatal two vehicle crash in Ft. Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) – A collision involving at least two vehicles resulted in one death and two hospitalizations in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and Prospect Road, Friday night.

Officials said the impact was very intense, causing one of the vehicles to break the fence line at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

One person was airlifted, while another victim was transported by ambulance.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Winter making another appearance in South Florida this week Local man fights with City of Riviera Beach over light poles Father of Slain Teen Denied Visa to Attend her Funeral Florida Woman Caught Stealing Money From Children President Trump Announces Nominees for AG and UN Ambassador Grammy Nominations for 2019 Revealed
Comments