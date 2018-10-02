Fate of Judge Kavanaugh up to three GOP senators

All eyes are on Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine as the embattled Supreme Court nomination continues.

Thursday, Christine Blakey-Ford and Brett Kavanaugh appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify under oath about an alleged sexual-assault that Ford claims took place in the 1980s’

Friday, the Senate panel voted 11-10 to advance the nomination of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

However, the Senate vote was delayed a week with the support of Republican Sens. Flake, Murkowski, and Collins.

Flake who had a change of heart after a confrontation in an elevator with sexual-assault survivors said anything in the investigation that determines the SCOTUS nominee lied would disqualify his vote, according to reports.

Flake’s change of heart came just minutes after he announced he would support Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Pressure mounts for Alaska’s Murkowski whose constituents are urging her to vote no.

Collins posted via Twitter about the investigation, but it remains unclear where she stands with her vote.

