Fate of Sheriff Scott Israel remains unknown as New Year approaches

As the year new year approaches the uncertainty of whether Scott Israel will stay on as Sheriff of Broward County, Florida continues to linger.

Results of the School Safety Commissions’ investigation into the Valentines Day shooting which left 17 people dead and 17 others injured is expected to be released January 1.

Preliminary reports by the School Safety Commission have been released and highlight many mistakes made by Broward officials as part of failures that led to the tragedy.

The sun-sentinel reports, Parkland shooting victims families have called on Gov. Rick Scott to suspend Israel before leaving office.

Victims families have also called on Israel to resign.

Israel has said publicly that he would not leave office until his term is up in 2020.

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis has said previously that he would have removed Israel from his position.

It remains unclear what the future holds for Scott Israel.