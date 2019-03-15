Father Accidentally Runs Over Child at Restaurant

A 3-year-old boy has died after his parents each mistakenly believed the other put him in their SUV.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at a Waffle house in Hillsborough County.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriffs department, the family was in the process of leaving the restaurant when suddenly the father struck something as they began to drive away. When the family investigated what they struck, they found out it was their 3-year-old son.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries where he later died.

Authorities reported that alcohol nor drugs played a part in the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.