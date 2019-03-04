Father and Daughter Charged with the Murder of Mother

Officials in Baltimore have arrested the husband and the adult daughter of a woman who was fatally stabbed last year after they found that the story the pair told them about the woman’s death was not true.

According to the report, both 52-year-old Keith Smith and his daughter 28-year-old Valeria Smith told officials that the mother, Jacquelyn Smith, was killed by a panhandler after trying to give the panhandler money. They reported that Smith rolled down the front passenger window and tried to hand a woman who seemed to be swaddling a baby, a $10 bill. That’s when a man came up to the vehicle, stole her wallet, and then stabbed her before both he and the other woman fled the scene.

The story eventually went viral with Keith conducting various interviews with news outlets advocating to keep panhandlers off the streets. Authorities, however, are now saying the whole thing was a ploy to use Baltimore’s street crime as a cover for the fact that he and his daughter were behind the mother’s murder.

During a press conference Sunday, police Commissioner Michael Harrison, announced a first-degree murder charge against both the daughter and the father. They were arrested in Harlingen, Texas, near the Mexico border as they were preparing to leave the country. It is not clear if either suspect is being represented.