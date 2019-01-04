Father of 12-year-old who allegedly Helped kill a woman says son ‘just earned his man card’

Authorities in Colorado have arrested a man and his 12-year-old son after the pair reportedly shot and killed a mother of four during an argument over alcohol.

Officials say they found the body of 41-year old Amy Garcia riddled in gunshot wounds in a burned car around 1:30 a.m on December 20th.

A witness came forward to report that Hieth Gleason and his 12-year-old son may have been responsible for her death as Gleason and Garcia were arguing about alcohol after returning from her home where they were supposed to grab more.

The witness told police that during the argument, Hieth went into his home and grabbed a gun and said he was going to ‘kill her’ before walking outside and firing one shot. Hieth then walked back into the home and stated that he had not killed the woman. However, several minutes later, Hieth and his son went outside while armed and the witness reported that they heard several gunshots. The pair then re-entered the home for the third time, and that’s when Hieth reportedly said that his son had ‘just earned his man card.’

When authorities arrived they found Gleason and his son fled the scene, however, the pair were later located by police outside of a McDonald’s in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Gleason is now being held in a county jail, while his son was taken to a youth detention center. They are both facing a first-degree murder charge.