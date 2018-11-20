Father of baby allegedly killed by 10-year-old speaks out

A heartbroken Wisconsin father says he can’t forgive the 10-year-old girl accused of fatally stomping on his baby boy’s head.

Nate Liedl is speaking out for the first time since the death of his 6-month-old son Jaxon.

“As opposed to seeing it as a 10-year-old girl, I see it as the person who killed my son. She deserved to be in handcuffs. She’s a criminal,” he told KTRK in an interview published Monday.

The 10-year-old appeared in court, charged with first-degree murder as an adult.

