Father of Sandy Hook Victim Takes his Own Life

Authorities in Newtown, Connecticut are reporting that the father of one of the Sandy Hook victims was found dead after taking his own life.

The incident occurred Monday around 7 a.m.

According to the report, 49-year-old Jeremy Richman was found dead at the Edmond Town Hall just one week after speaking about recognizing mental illness at Florida Atlantic University’s Jupiter campus.

“Give me an example where people say, ‘I never saw that coming, there was always something strange about the individual,’ and it’s important that people pick up on that,” Richman said.

Richman’s daughter Avielle was killed in December of 2012 when a gunman opened fire on teachers and students at Sandy Hook Elementary School. She was one of 28 (including the gunman) who was killed.

After her death Richman went on to found the Avielle Foundation for brain research and to speak out in regards to mental health issues.