Father of Slain Teen Denied Visa to Attend her Funeral

An attorney for the father of the North Carolina teen who was found dead after being kidnapped, says the father has been denied a visa to attend his daughter’s funeral.

Attorney Naimeh Salem told reporters that his client who is a citizen of Guatemala has been denied a visa to attend his daughter, Hania Aguilar’s funeral Saturday because he “doesn’t have enough ties to the country.”

The 13-year-old’s body was discovered last week, after police say neighbors saw an unknown male suspect forced the teen into an SUV November 5th before driving away.

Authorities are offering a $30,000 reward for any information leading to the arrested of a suspect in the case.

A Change.org petition has also received more than 50,000 signatures in favor of the father’s attendance to the funeral, however, it is unclear if it will be accepted.