Father Shows Up at School as Iron Man to Help Daughter

A girl in Beijing, China was being called a liar by her classmates because she said her father was Iron Man. Her father noticed his daughter was coming home sad from school, he asked why. When she told him, Dad went into action. The girl’s father, Bao Guojian, is a huge Marvel fan and a prop maker. To make sure his avenged his daughter, Bao showed up at the kindergarten class wearing an Iron Man suit. The headmaster of the school paused all of the classes so other students could get a look and take pictures. Bao said, “My daughter was so happy on that day, she kept walking in front of me while holding my hand, telling everyone she saw that ‘this is my dad’.” The heartwarming story of the week!!!! What over-the-top thing have you done for your child to help them out?