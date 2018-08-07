FAU: Evacuation, Commencement Cancelled Due to ‘Credible Threat’
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 6:03 PM

The 5 p.m. commencement ceremony at Florida Atlantic University was cancelled due to a “credible threat,” school officials said.

An FAU source told WPTV that as the ceremony was about to start, a note was found in a bathroom threatening a shooting at the graduation.

The Student Union was evacuated by law enforcement.

 

