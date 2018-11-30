FAU Student Arrested After Threatening Professor in Social Media Post

A student at FAU is facing charges after he allegedly threatened one of his professors in a social media post.

20-year-old Rafael Decomas was arrested earlier this week after investigators received a tip about a threat towards one of the professors at the University. Detectives were able to trace the post stating:

“Bey i gern (expletive) kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder”, back to Decomas Twitter account and arrested him.

During questioning, Decomas told investigators that he did not actually have any intent to kill his professor and the post was just a reaction to the professor scheduling an exam at 7:00 am which would mean that Decomas, who lives in Riviera Beach, would have to wake up at 5:00 am.

Decomas is now facing a charge of Written threats to kill or do bodily injury.