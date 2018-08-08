FBI arrest’s Republican lawmaker Chris Collins on insider trading charges

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that New York Republican Congressman Christopher Collins had been indicted on insider trading charges.

The indictment also names the Congressman’s son, Cameron Collins, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of his son’s fiancée.

The trio faces multiple counts of securities fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count each of making false statements.

The fraud charges relate to securities of an Australian biotechnology company called Innate Immunotherapeutics, where the 68-year-old congressman was a board member.

Prosecutors allege Collins passed nonpublic insider information about the biotech company to his son, who then traded and passed it along to others.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced criminal charges against GOP Rep. Chris Collins in a press conference, Wednesday.

“These charges are a reminder that this is a nation of laws, and that everybody stands equal before the bar of justice,” said Berman.

Collins who has served New York’s 27th District since 2013, surrendered to federal agents in Manhattan on Wednesday morning and is expected to appear in federal court later in the day.

