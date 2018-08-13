FBI Fires Anti-Trump Agent Peter Strzok

The FBI has fired embattled agent Peter Strzok, who notoriously sent anti-Trump texts to another FBI attorney, his lover, during the 2016 election and campaign.

He was removed from the Russia probe last year for sending those text messages disparaging President Donald Trump, Strzok’s lawyer said Monday.

Strzok’s lawyer said FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich ordered the firing on Friday.

Strzok helped lead the special investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election until his anti-Trump tweets were discovered.

The deputy director’s decision to fire Strzok comes after the head of the office that normally handles disciplinary actions handed down a demotion and 60-day suspension to Strzok rather than a termination for his egregious behavior.

“The decision to fire Special Agent Strzok is not only a departure from typical Bureau practice, but also contradicts Director (Christopher) Wray’s testimony to Congress and his assurances that the FBI intended to follow its regular process in this and all personnel matters,” Strzok’s attorney said in his statement.

Strzok’s firing was earlier reported by The Washington Post.

