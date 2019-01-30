FBI investigate tunnel leading from wooded area to Pembroke Pines bank

The FBI is now investigating after what appeared to be a sinkhole led officials to a tunnel leading from wooded area to a Chase bank in Pembroke Pines.

Wednesday morning, police received a call about a possible sinkhole at the perimeter entrance to the Flamingo Pines shopping plaza.

However, officers at the scene instead found the tunnel.

Inside the tunnel, police found a pair of muddy boots, a small homemade ladder and stool, digging tools and a small Honda generator.

It is unclear at this time whether the tunnel was created for possible illegal activity.

The police have handed the case over to the FBI.

This story is developing.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police: UCF student arrested, had fully automatic AR-15 in car on campus Where’s Ruth? Attorney For Ex-Broward Sheriff Requests Hearing to Fight Suspension Brutal Arctic Blast Freezes Midwest The News You Need To Know In A Minute 1/30/19 Stacey Abrams to deliver Democratic response of the State of the Union
Comments