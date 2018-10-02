Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Pentagon confirmed that two envelopes suspected of containing ricin were identified in the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense’s Central Processing Center.

The envelopes were reportedly addressed to someone in the building and flagged as part of the standard mail processing procedure.

The FBI said in a statement that the envelopes are being examined to determine whether they test positive for the deadly poison.

All U.S. Postal Service mail received at the Pentagon facility Monday is under quarantine, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The envelopes did not enter the Pentagon itself because the Central Processing Center is not directly attached to the main building despite being located on the compound in Arlington, Virginia.

It remains unclear when the letters were received but Monday is the estimated date, reports say.

No other information is available at this time.

The post FBI investigate two suspicious packages sent to the Pentagon appeared first on 850 WFTL.