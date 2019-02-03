FBI Investigating Use of Taser on 11-Year-Old Girl

The FBI has stepped in to investigate an off-duty Cincinnati police officer’s use of a Taser last August on an 11-year-old girl.

A police department spokesperson says that the FBI believes the action may have been a possible civil rights violation.

The Cincinnati Police Department has already reprimanded the officer, 55-year-old Kevin Brown, three times. Federal involvement raises the situation to a criminal investigation, according to Dan Hils, president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police.

Brown allegedly shot the girl in the back with a Taser as she was walking out of a grocery store where he was working as a security guard. He accused her of shoplifting, and says that he stunned her when she ignored his order to stop.

The city and grocery store eventually dropped the theft and obstruction charges, and agreed to pay the girl’s family $240,000, according to Al Gerhardstein, the family’s attorney.

He says in a statement:

“If the family is contacted we will cooperate. But any investigation should also review the broader systemic issue of excessive force against juveniles generally and the extreme racial disparity regarding juvenile arrests.”

In January of this year, the Cincinnati Police Department revised its use-of-force procedure policy to say that officers should avoid using a Taser on those who appear to be “young children, elderly, medically infirm, pregnant or users of a cardiac pacemaker.”

Before then, officers were allowed to stun anyone between ages 7 and 70 who was “actively resisting arrest when there is probable cause to arrest. Officers are not prohibited from using the TASER on such persons, but use is limited to those exceptional circumstances where the potential benefit of using the TASER (i.e., injury reduction) reasonably outweighs the risks and concerns.”

The revised procedure aligns with a 1989 Supreme Court ruling that police to meet a standard of “objective reasonableness” when deciding to use force.