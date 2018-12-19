FBI joins search for missing blind American tourist in Peru

An American woman who is legally blind is missing in Peru where she was touring after attending a wedding.

Carla Valpeoz of Michigan was set to return home December 15 but missed her flight alarming her family who says she would have rescheduled immediately.

The 35-year-old is an author who reportedly is dedicating her life to traveling the world before she goes entirely blind.

Wednesday morning, the FBI is joining the search for Valpeoz who has not been seen or heard from since December 12.

She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Additionally, she uses a walking cane when alone.

No other information is available at this time.