FBI Meets with Parkland Families for First Time

The FBI recently met with families of the Parkland school shooting for the first time since the massacre that took 17 lives and injured 17 others on Valentine’s Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The agency says that on December 8, deputy director David Bowdich, who serves as the bureau’s second-ranking official after director Christopher Wray, met for nearly hours with families at the South Florida field office in Miramar.

During the session, he listened to their concerns, answered questions, and outlined steps the agency is undertaking to ensure the same mistakes do not happen again.

Some said they were disappointed that the FBI has not shared information with key Congressional and Florida investigative committees, and that the bureau refused to meet with the families for nearly 10 months.

One item that was discussed was the FBI’s failure to react to a detailed tip it had received about shooter Nikolas Cruz on January 5, more than a month before the massacre. Bowdich told the families he had “no excuses.”

According to Gena Hoyer, whose 15-year-old son Luke was one of those killed, “…he said he was sorry that it wasn’t handled properly. This was a hard meeting, but it was also a different kind of meeting for us. We showed up, and they took responsibility. The FBI admitted wrongdoing, and they did apologize.”

Bowdich also told the families that the employee who took the call with that tip “no longer works for the agency,” and the supervising agent was “severely disciplined.”

He added that more workers and supervisors had been hired for the call center, which receives about 3,500 tips a day, as well as a new protocol that requires supervisors to listen to tapes of calls that involve possible loss of life.

According to Linda Beigel Schulman, the mother of murdered geography teacher Scott Beigel, “It doesn’t bring my son back, or any of the other 16 victims back, but I appreciated [the meeting].” You could tell Bowdich has been living and breathing this since the shooting. He was empathetic and human, not like a bureaucrat.”

Meanwhile, the MSD Public Safety Commission released its draft report last week.