FBI: Suspicious Packages Sent To Actor Robert De Niro, Joe Biden

The FBI is on the scene of a mail facility in New Castle County, Delaware this morning where another suspicious package has been found, reportedly addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Another suspicious package turned up in New York City, this time in the Tribeca neighborhood. The NYPD recovered a package addressed to Robert De Niro that contained a device similar to those sent to prominent Democratic political figures.

The package was the same color, same stamps and same return address as the others.

Security personnel at De Niro’s production company noticed the package and called police.

HAPPENING NOW: NYPD responds to suspicious package at New York address associated with Robert DeNiro. https://t.co/quVqlCaMpo — ABC News (@ABC) October 25, 2018

The NYPD put the device into a bomb containment truck and drove it to the Bronx for disposal.

The package is said to be similar to the ones sent to CNN and well-known people with Democratic ties this week, including former Presidents Clinton and Obama.

Breaking News: Suspicious package found at restaurant reportedly owned by actor Robert De Niro In New York’s Tribeca neighborhood. https://t.co/7ZvLQxpLSp — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) October 25, 2018

De Niro is an outspoken critic of President Trump and a major supporter of liberal causes.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018



The devices were made of PVC pipe with digital timers and possible detonators attached.

There was also shrapnel inside the pipes. An image of one of the devices appeared to have a parody of an ISIS flag attached to it.

None of the packages exploded, so the FBI says it will be easy to get forensic evidence to track down the sender.