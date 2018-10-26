FBI: Two More Suspicious Packages Found, One Addressed to Sen. Cory Booker

A suspicious package, the 11th sent to top Democratic political figures found in the last week, was recovered in Florida Friday morning addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., according to the FBI.

The package found Friday appeared to be similar to the others that were sent, the FBI said.

The NYPD said separately it was investigating a 12th suspicious package at a location on 52nd street in New York City.

The intended recipient according to NYPD is former DNI James Clapper.