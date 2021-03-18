FCC Fines Telemarketers Who Made 1 Billion Robocalls $225 Million!

The FCC issued a $225 million fine to Texas telemarketers who sent around 1 billion robocalls.

It is the largest fine ever issued by the FCC.

The calls falsely claimed to sell health insurance for Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and other companies.

One of the men at the center of the investigation admitted to calling people on the Do Not Call list.

The FCC also issued several cease and desist orders against other robocallers.

Do you know anyone who ever bought what a robocall was trying to sell them?