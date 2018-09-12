FDA Targets E-Cigs

The FDA is going after electronic cigarettes, or e-cigs because of their popularity with teens.
FDA chief Scott Gottlieb says the use of nicotine-infused e-cigs has become an epidemic among teenagers.
In a statement this week, Dr. Gottlieb called it a clear and present danger to young people.

He said there will be an unprecedented crackdown on retail and online sales of e-cigs to minors.
Gottlieb also warned that the FDA may limit the sale of some flavored products that are especially popular with kids.

The post FDA Targets E-Cigs appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Thanksgiving Turkey Supply Threatened by Florence South Florida’s Response to Hurricane Florence CNN to Host Senate Debate Between Nelson and Scott “Uneasy” Tennis Umpires Consider Boycotting Serena Williams’ Matches The Latest on Hurricane Florence, Helene and TS Isaac The News You Need To Know In A Minute 9/12/18
Comments