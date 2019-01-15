FDA to Resume Checking Some Foods During Shutdown

The partial government shutdown has affected many establishments including The Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA announced Monday that they have decided to bring back some of its workers to resume inspection of some of the more risky foods.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb reported that they plan to bring back around 150 employees for the inspections, however, they will remain unpaid until the government is back up and running.

Inspections on products such as baby formula, cheeses, and produce could start as early as Tuesday.

While packaged foods and produce may have gone unchecked, meat, poultry, and processed eggs have remained under inspection as they are covered under the Department of Agriculture which has not shut down operations.

The FDA also says inspections of imported foods and other core functions such as monitoring for food poisoning outbreaks have continued despite the shutdown.

