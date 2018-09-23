FDLE Launches Criminal Probe into Parkland Massacre

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating whether police officers responding to February’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland committed crimes in the process.

After the shooting, Governor Rick Scott ordered the FDLE to look into the response, including actions by school deputy Scot Peterson and other deputies, who avoided the gunfire by staying outside.

Gretl Plessinger, the FDLE’s communications director, says that the agency is investigating “if there was anything illegal done by the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene that day.”

The agency did not specify what laws the deputies and first responders may have broken, saying that the Broward State Attorney’s Office will decide.

However, Eugene O’Donnell, a former New York police officer, says, “If you could show the officer was AWOL or under the influence, there might be some case that he was involved in some sort of official misconduct that impacted his ability to respond to these events.”

Bruce Zimet, a criminal defense lawyer in Fort Lauderdale, added, “Certainly, doing a bad job is not criminal. However, lying about what you did, if you’re a law enforcement officer, could be, under certain circumstances, criminal in nature.”

If Peterson is criminally convicted, he could lose his $8,702 monthly pension.

Additionally, a criminal inquiry would block media access to the records, under Florida’s open records law.

The FDLE expects to conclude its investigation early next year.

