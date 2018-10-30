FDOE: Republicans Out Pacing Democrats by 60,000 Votes in Florida Midterm Election

Republican voters in Florida have cast close to 60,000 more votes than Democratic voters so far in the state’s midterm elections.

The latest numbers on early voting and mail ballots posted by the Florida Division of Elections on Monday morning show Republicans have cast 1,151,593 ballots compared to 1,092,547 from Democrats – a difference of 59,046 votes. Voters with no party affiliation have cast 465,216 ballots so far in the election.

More than 3 million of Florida’s 13 million voters have already cast ballots in next week’s General Election, with slightly more Republicans than Democrats voting so far.

Nearly 13.3 million people are registered to vote in Florida, and so far, more than 2.7 million have voted in the midterm elections.

GOP voters held a comfortable margin in early voting for a while, but as of Monday, Democrats have pulled a narrow lead with 436,701 votes compared to 430,663.