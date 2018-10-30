FDOE: Republicans Out Pacing Democrats by 60,000 Votes in Florida Midterm Election

Republican voters in Florida have cast close to 60,000 more votes than Democratic voters so far in the state’s midterm elections.

The latest numbers on early voting and mail ballots posted by the Florida Division of Elections on Monday morning show Republicans have cast 1,151,593 ballots compared to 1,092,547 from Democrats – a difference of 59,046 votes. Voters with no party affiliation have cast 465,216 ballots so far in the election.

Nearly 13.3 million people are registered to vote in Florida, and so far, more than 2.7 million have voted in the midterm elections.

GOP voters held a comfortable margin in early voting for a while, but as of Monday, Democrats have pulled a narrow lead with 436,701 votes compared to 430,663.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Giant Inflatable Colon Stolen From Kansas Hospital Found President Trump and First Lady To Visit Pittsburgh Today The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/30/18 Pipe Bomber Charged at First Court Appearance Up to $6,000 Reward Offered for Details in Double Murder Case Police Chief Says Race Played a Factor in Kentucky Grocery Slayings
Comments