Federal Judge Delays Sentencing for Michael Flynn

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has asked the federal judge in Washington, DC to delay his sentencing.

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan warned that he could not guarantee that “no jail time” for Flynn even though that is the sentencing recommendation from counsel.

Judge Sullivan accused Flynn of selling his country out. That was a reference to Flynn’s alleged work as an unregistered agent of a foreign country while working in the White House.

The retired Army general has been accused of being part of a secret lobbying campaign on behalf of the Turkish government.

Meantime, Flynn said he was aware that lying to the FBI was a crime. President Trump has suggested that Flynn was duped into lying.

Flynn’s defense team said the retired general fully accepts responsibility and stands by his guilty plea.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with a top Russian official during the presidential transition.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has recommended no prison time for Flynn because of his cooperation in the ongoing Russia investigation.

The retired general was President Trump’s first national security adviser.

As part of his plea deal Flynn has admitted that a senior member of the Trump transition team directed him to make contact with Russian officials in December 2016.

The government did not reveal the identity of the senior transition official.

Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, scheduled to be sentenced today https://t.co/O0hIr1kqMJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 18, 2018

Flynn was fired in February after making misleading statements he made to the Vice President about meetings with Russian officials.

Mueller is investigating possible collusion between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.

The formal charge accuses Flynn of willfully and knowingly making false, fictitious and fraudulent statements to the FBI.