Federal judge rules Obama’s health care overhaul unconstitutional

On Friday, a federal judge in Texas ruled the Affordable Care Act “invalid” on the day before the sign-up deadline for next year.

However, with the likelihood of appeals, even the Trump administration said the law would remain in place for the time being.

US District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled in favor of a coalition of states led by Texas, declaring that the individual mandate is unconstitutional without a tax penalty for not complying with the requirement to buy insurance.

The President praised O’Connor’s ruling via Twitter but said the law remains in place while appeals proceed.

Trump also said Congress should pass a new law.

