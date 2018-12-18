Federal Judge Says ‘Not School’s Constitutional Duty to Protect Students’

A lawsuit brought on by 15 survivors of the Stoneman Douglas mass shooting has been dismissed by a federal judge after the judge ruled that it is not the school’s constitutional duty to protect its students.

Students from Stoneman Douglas claimed that the school district and the Broward Sheriff’s Office failed to protect them from the gunman Nikolas Cruz despite there being several behavioral warnings that if taken seriously, could have prevented the 17 deaths and more than a dozen injuries.

The original suit targeted former school resource Deputy Scot Peterson who is accused of running away from the scene, and Andrew Medina a school employee who noticed the gunman approaching the building but did not order a lockdown.

Judge Beth Bloom ruled last week, however, that “there is no constitutional duty to protect students from harm inflicted by third parties.”

“Absent that type of restraint, there can be no concomitant duty to provide for the student’s safety and general well-being,” Bloom ruled.

Since the February 14th incident, students, parents, and teachers have been taking measures toward school safety and security and holding those who did not take preventive measures accountable.

Read more.