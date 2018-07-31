Federal Judge Temporarily Stops Release of 3D Gun Blue Prints

A judge in Seattle has issued a retraining order to temporarily stop the release of gun blueprints for 3D printers.

The restraining order comes just a day before the blueprints were set to be released publicly online after Texas based gun group, Defense Distributed, settled with the Department of Defense in June to allow the release of the blueprints.

The groups owner, Cody Wilson first designed a 3D-printable plastic pistol called the “Liberator .380,” in 2012 and put his plans online where they were downloaded more than 100,000 times before federal officials blocked his site, citing the international export law.

However, Wilson partnered with The Second Amendment Foundation and filed a lawsuit which was settled with the State Department which would have allowed the release of his plans on August 1st.

On it’s website, Defense Distributed who created the blueprints called the release “the death of American gun control.”

The anyone with access to a 3D printer and the right materials the ability to build an untraceable and at some points, undetectable gun.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik has put Wilson’s plans on hold at least for now saying:

“There is a possibility of irreparable harm because of the way these guns can be made.”

Eight other Democratic attorneys generals also filed suit to stop the settlement from going through sighting public safety risk.

Though gun hobbyist have been making their own untraceable guns using legally sold parts for decades, many are concerned that the release of the blueprints would make untraceable guns even more available to criminals.

David Chipman, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives told Vice News that over the course of his 25 years in the field, he has seen the homemade guns favored by hobbyists become popular with criminals.

“Now, criminals have started using ghost guns as a way to circumvent assault weapon regulations,” said Chipman. “I imagine that people will also start printing guns to get around laws.”

Blueprints that were set to be released were set to be released were the Liberator pistol, an AR-15, and a VZ-58.

