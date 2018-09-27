Feds Give Florida More Than $50-Million Dollars To Fight Opioid Crisis

Florida is getting more than $50-million in federal money to combat the opioid epidemic.

The grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Governor Rick Scott has directed the Florida Department of Children and Families to begin utilizing the money to increase access to medication-assisted treatment, reduce opioid-related deaths, and equip professionals with the necessary tools to fight opioid use and addiction.

According to the NIH and the National Institute on Drug Abuse, nearly 1700 people died of opioid overdoses in South Florida in 2016 alone and the numbers keep increasing.

In 2016, there were 2,798 opioid-related overdose deaths­­­ in the entire state of Florida.

In the past several years, Florida has seen a dramatic increase in the number of deaths, particularly among those related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

In 2016, there were 1,566 synthetic opioid-related deaths compared to 200 in 2013.

DCF anticipates the new funding will mean that more than five-thousand more individuals can receive treatment and recovery support services this year.

