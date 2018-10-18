Feed Your Nightmares

Burger King just loves making Halloween food! It has a new chicken sandwich that allegedly causes nightmares! The new sandwich comes out Monday….and it’s called the “Nightmare King.” Basically, it’s a chicken sandwich with bacon and cheese . . . but the “Halloween” aspect is it has a green bun! But it’s not just any green bun. Apparently BK teamed up with some researchers who ran a study and found that when people ate the sandwich, they had 3-and-a-half times more nightmares than normal. Will you try it?