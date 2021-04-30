Feel Like Getting Scared This Weekend?!

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, there’s a new horror movie that’s making waves on Netflix.

The movie is called Things Heard and Seen and in it, artist Catherine and her family relocate from Manhattan to Hudson Valley, but when they get there, things begin to take a turn when secrets about their home and marriage begin to come to light.

Throughout the film, things change to where you can’t tell if things are calming down or getting creepier and many on social media who’ve seen the film agree.

Have you checked out Things Heard and Seen?