Can You Feel the GIRL POWER!

The 2021 She Rocks Awards are set for January 22nd!

See all of the honorees and find out more at http://www.sherocksawards.com

– The Go-Go’s – the first all-female band to top the Billboard charts that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments

– Cherie Currie – founding member of the pioneering all-female rock band The Runaways

– Cindy Blackman Santana – respected jazz and rock drummer with Santana and Lenny Kravitz among many others

– Amy Lee – co-founder and lead vocalist for the rock band Evanescence

– Margaret Cho – Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, actress, fashion designer, author, and singer-songwriter

– Starr Parodi – composer, pianist, conductor, arranger, music director and president of The Alliance For Women Film Composers

– Ann Mincieli – GRAMMY-winning recording engineer, studio coordinator for Alicia Keys and co-founder of NYC-destination studio Jungle City

– Sharon Hennessey – co-president and co-owner of The Music People

– Gwen Riley – Senior VP of Music for Peloton Interactive