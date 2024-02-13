Feel the power of love: Meet Huey Lewis on Broadway on Valentine’s Day

Courtesy of ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’

On Valentine’s Day, a few lucky fans will be able to feel the power of love in person — from Huey Lewis himself.

On February 14, the box office opens for Huey’s new Broadway musical, The Heart of Rock and Roll. From 12:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m., tickets to the show will be available for only $19.85 — in honor of the year Huey Lewis & The News‘ #1 hit “The Power of Love” first came out.

Even better, the first 50 ticket buyers will get to meet Huey in person at the James Earl Jones Theatre and have their photo taken with him.

These special discount tickets are good for preview performances of The Heart of Rock and Roll, which begin March 29. Opening night is set for April 22.

The Heart of Rock and Roll is a romantic comedy based on Huey Lewis & the News’ catalog of hit songs, like “Hip to Be Square,” “Do You Believe in Love,” “Stuck With You,” “If This Is It” and more. It’s set in 1987 and follows Bobby, who’s traded music for the corporate world, and his boss Cassandra, who always puts work first. But when the two get a chance to live their dreams, they have to decide what they both really want.

Speaking about the musical last year to ABC Audio, Huey said, “It’s smart and funny, and I think it’s really entertaining.”

