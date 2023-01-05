Feelin’ kinda older: Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.’ turns 50

Legacy Recordings

Thursday marks a huge day in Bruce Springsteen history: the 50th anniversary of the release of his debut studio album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.

Named one of the greatest debut albums of all time by Rolling Stone, the album’s two best-known tracks, “Blinded By The Light” and “Spirit in the Night,” were written after The Boss’ record label complained about a lack of singles. The album also features such Springsteen classics as “Growin’ Up,” “It’s Hard to be a Saint in the City” and “For You.”

Although the album only peaked at 60 on the charts and didn’t produce any hits, it’s considered a classic by Springsteen fans and went on to be certified double Platinum. Bruce played the album in its entirety for the first time in 2009 at a Working on a Dream concert in Buffalo, New York.

And to mark the momentous occasion, a daylong symposium on the album will be held by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University in New Jersey. The event takes place Saturday and features E Street Band bass player Garry Tallent, original E Street keyboardist David Sancious and original E Street drummer Vini Lopez, who all played on the album, as well as Bruce’s former manager Mike Appel.

The event, which is open to the public, will feature panel discussions, interviews, a book signing, a mini documentary on the making of the album with an exclusive interview from Bruce, and performances of the songs by local New Jersey musicians.

In addition, other New Jersey musicians will play the album in its entirety on Thursday at the Langosta Lounge on the boardwalk in Asbury Park.

