Feeling Lucky?! Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Both Over $400 Million

This would be quite the way to start off the new year. Mega Millions and Powerball both have jackpots right now of more than $400 million each. Tonight’s (Tuesday) Mega Millions jackpot stands at $432 million, while tomorrow’s (Wednesday) Powerball jackpot is about $410 million. Before you get too excited, just remember that officials say the odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million. But still — will you go out and grab a couple of tickets today? What’s the largest amount you’ve ever won playing the lottery?