Feels like the last time: Foreigner announces 2023 Farewell tour

Courtesy Live Nation

Foreigner have announced that their 2023 tour will be their last.

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour,” says Foreigner leader and co-founder Mick Jones. “We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances.”

He continues, “We hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

Singer Kelly Hansen adds, “Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong.” He adds, ” I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!”

The tour kicks off July 6 in Atlanta, GA, and is currently set to wrap up September 3 in Holmdel, NJ. For the first leg of the tour, Loverboy will open the shows. Tickets go on sale November 18 via LiveNation.com.

Foreigner is also inviting choirs nationwide to enter for a chance to kick off each concert with a live a cappella performance of classic rock songs. One winning choir will be chosen for each show, and they’ll receive new musical equipment. Visit foreignerchoirs.com to find out how to enter.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.