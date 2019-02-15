Female Body Found in Martin County

Authorities in Martin County are currently investigating the discovery of a deceased female near Bridge Rd just east of I-95.

The body was discovered just recently, however, investigators reported that due to the condition of the body, it may have been there for two or three days.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities also reported that they are treating the scene as a homicide as there were visible signs of trauma on the victim’s body. A medical examiner is working to determine how the trauma occurred and what the cause of death was.

This is a developing story.