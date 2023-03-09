Fender pays tribute to George Harrison with new Dark Horse accessories collection

Courtesy of Fender

Fender is paying tribute to George Harrison with a new collection of guitar accessories inspired by the late Beatle‘s record label, Dark Horse Records.

The George Harrison Dark Horse Capsule Collection consists of three items: a Dark Horse floral guitar strap, another guitar strap with the Dark Horse logo, and Dark Horse pick tin with Dark Horse Records graphics and six medium-gauge printed picks.

All three items are available now on Fender.com and range in price from $11.99 to $44.99.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.