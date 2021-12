Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Fendi Baguette is making a return

The scene that most fans may remember is from season 3 of Sex and the City when Carrie was mugged.

The robber tells her at gunpoint to hand over her bag and she corrects him and says it’s a baguette.

Fendi has relaunched the infamous bags worn by Carrie.

What was your favorite style or style accessory from Carrie Bradshaw that you tried to imitate or purchased?