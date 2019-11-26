Fergie and Josh Duhamel's divorce is completely drama free

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesAmerica has seemingly become accustomed to dramatic celebrity divorces rife with arguments over child support or custody. However, Fergie and ex-husband Josh Duhamel's divorce was finalized without spilling a drop of drama.

The two split in 2017 but filed their divorce settlement on Friday.

TMZ reports that the former power couple, who share six-year-old son Axl, have decided to not hash out the gritty details of child custody or financial support. Instead, they opted to forge ahead with their divorce without even mentioning child support agreements - because both claimed they don't need it.

In addition, the pair divvied up custody of their child right down the middle, agreeing that all legal and physical custody would be shared equally between them.

TMZ attempted to learn the details of how the two split their property, other assets, and finances. The legal documents didn't disclose those details as they are confidential.

However, it was revealed that Fergie will go back to her maiden name -- Ferguson.

The former couple began dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of NBC series Las Vegas and wed in 2009. In May, Fergie filed for divorce.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.