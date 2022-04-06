Ferris Bueller Has Covid!

Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday’s Broadway performance of Plaza Suite at the Hudson Theatre.

A spokesperson for the production confirmed the diagnosis to The Hollywood Reporter, writing in a statement that the actor received the result “before today’s performance of Plaza Suite, despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols.” They clarified that a second test confirmed the diagnosis.

Performances will continue, with Broderick expected to return to the show on Friday, April 15. “Everybody wishes him a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

