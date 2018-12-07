FHP: I-95 Re-opened in Pompano Beach After Woman Hit and Killed

If you are traveling out of Palm Beach County in to Broward Friday morning, stick with the turnpike because I-95 southbound has been closed for the entire hours but just re-opened at 8:30.

All lanes were closed at Atlantic Boulevard for a portion of I-95 southbound in Broward County after a fatal overnight accident involving a female pedestrian who was struck and killed by multiple vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the deadly incident took place near Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach before 2 a.m., after the victim was hit by at least one vehicle and died at the scene.

Take the Florida Turnpike as a alternate.

