FHP: I-95 Re-opened in Pompano Beach After Woman Hit and Killed

If you are traveling out of Palm Beach County in to Broward Friday morning, stick with the turnpike because I-95 southbound has been closed for the entire hours but just re-opened at 8:30.

All lanes were closed at Atlantic Boulevard for a portion of I-95 southbound in Broward County after a fatal overnight accident involving a female pedestrian who was struck and killed by multiple vehicles.

Breaking News: I-95 SB is shutdown at Atlantic Blvd after a person was fatally struck by multiple vehicles @Telemundo51 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/AeHTeEFQqX — Andrea Cruz (@Andreacruztv) December 7, 2018

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the deadly incident took place near Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach before 2 a.m., after the victim was hit by at least one vehicle and died at the scene.

Take the Florida Turnpike as a alternate.