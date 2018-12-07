FHP: I-95 Shutdown in Pompano Beach After Woman Hit and Killed

If you are traveling out of Palm Beach County in to Broward Friday morning, stick with the turnpike because I-95 southbound may be closed for the entire rush hour.
All lanes remain closed at Atlantic Boulevard for a portion of I-95 southbound in Broward County after a fatal overnight accident involving a female pedestrian who was struck and killed by multiple vehicles.
Breaking News: I-95 SB is shutdown at Atlantic Blvd after a person was fatally struck by multiple vehicles @Telemundo51 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/AeHTeEFQqX
— Andrea Cruz (@Andreacruztv) December 7, 2018
Florida Highway Patrol officials say the deadly incident took place near Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach before 2 a.m., after the victim was hit by at least one vehicle and died at the scene.
You will be exited off I-95 at Atlantic Boulevard. Take the Florida Turnpike as a alternate.
Officials say the roadway will remain closed for much of the morning rush hour as FHP continues their investigation.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.